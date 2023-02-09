The AlixPartners Disruption Index

When the global pandemic disordered all of our lives, it demanded new approaches to productivity, supply, consumption, and leisure, which dramatically accelerated the adoption curve for many new technologies. At the same time, the tensions caused by the pandemic also revealed a conglomeration of disruptive forces, which had been growing for years. In our third annual study of disruption, we surveyed 3,000 business executives around the globe and found that, surprisingly, despite its universal effects and immense toll in human life and suffering, the biggest challenge for CEOs going into 2022 is not COVID-19. What does concern them are the disruptive technological, societal, and economic challenges that their businesses must confront in the years ahead.

With the AlixPartners Disruption Index, we hope to provide more perspective on these challenges and, most importantly, greater insight into what best-in-class leaders are doing to meet them.

SURVEY METHODOLOGY

A measure of the magnitude and complexity of disruption experienced in the past year.

Download >> 2022 AlixPartners Disruption Index

