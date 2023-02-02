self

Today we speak with Alma Asay, senior director of Practice Innovation and Client Value at Crowell & Moring. Alma's interest in innovation began while she was a litigator at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, using technology to improve efficiency for the firm's clients. Without any experience in the technology industry or as an entrepreneur, she founded Allegory, a cloud-based litigation management platform that delivers services and insights across the entire litigation spectrum. The story of her journey with Allegory is a fascinating one of challenges, successes, and enormous perseverance. In 2017, Integreon bought the company, making Alma the first female founder to have a legal technology business acquired. At Crowell & Moring, Alma has built the firm's innovation department, where she and her team address technology and legal operations needs.

In today's discussion, Alma talks to us about the lessons she learned in starting a company, the advice she shares with women entrepreneurs, and the impact her traveling experiences have had on her professional life.

