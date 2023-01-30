United States:
Celebrating National Mentoring Month With Chris Campbell & Bradley Wine (Podcast)
30 January 2023
Morrison & Foerster LLP
Brad Wine joined The Law in Black and White podcast for
a conversation on the important role of mentors in the legal
industry, the benefits of both being and having a mentor, and some
best practices for identifying and approaching potential
mentors.
Listen to the podcast.
Originally Published by The Law in Black and White
