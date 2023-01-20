self

Pioneers and Pathfinders · Kunoor Chopra

Today's guest is Kunoor Chopra, a true pioneer in the legal industry and vice president of Legal Services at Elevate, a law company providing software and services for the intersection of business and law. A litigator by training at Am Law 50 firms, she made the transition into legal services outsourcing when she founded LawScribe, one of the pioneer alternative legal service providers in the industry. She made the leap to founder in 2004—before the term ALSP was even born. Kunoor's move from Am Law 50 to founder is not unusual now, but it was unheard of 19 years ago. After selling the company to UnitedLex, she co-founded Elevate with entrepreneur Liam Brown. As a lesbian South Asian woman, Kunoor wanted to create a place where people can bring their authentic selves to work, and she fulfilled this vision by co-founding Elevate. For more than a decade, Elevate's legal, business, and technology professionals have offered practical ways for global law departments and law firms to improve efficiency, quality, and business outcomes. Additionally, she is a professor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, focusing on innovation and transformation in legal services delivery.

In our conversation, Kunoor tells us about her transition from law to sales, finding acceptance as a diverse attorney, and her thoughts on the future of the legal services industry.

Related Links

Kunoor Chopra on LinkedIn

Elevate

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.