self

Alex Ewing is featured in this first episode of Wolf Greenfield's Alumni Spotlight series. Alex worked for Wolf Greenfield as an associate from 2011-2015. These days, Wolf Greenfield works for Alex, who is at LiquiGlide.

Alex serves as Chief Operating Officer at LiquiGlide, which was founded in 2012 and born out of an MIT Lab. LiquiGlide's mission is to revolutionize products, packaging, processes, and patient experiences by eliminating the friction between solids and liquids.

Here are some highlights from Alex Ewing's turn in the Alumni Spotlight on IP Talk with Wolf Greenfield:

00:54 - Some background on LiquiGlide and its recent work with the consumer giant Colgate

- Some background on LiquiGlide and its recent work with the consumer giant Colgate 01:53 - The difference between working at Wolf Greenfield and getting involved with a start-up

- The difference between working at Wolf Greenfield and getting involved with a start-up 04:00 - What makes LiquiGlide unique in the marketplace?

- What makes LiquiGlide unique in the marketplace? 05:19 - The thrill of doing it all at a start-up

- The thrill of doing it all at a start-up 06:26 - How Wolf Greenfield provided a solid foundation for his current work

- How Wolf Greenfield provided a solid foundation for his current work 07:48 - Alex's favorite Wolf Greenfield experiences

- Alex's favorite Wolf Greenfield experiences 08:24 - Advice to young people starting their professional lives

- Advice to young people starting their professional lives 08:52 - Alex's favorite book

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.