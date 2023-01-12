Super Lawyers has named three attorneys from Pryor Cashman's Los Angeles office to its 2023 Southern California list.

The list spotlights the trio of partners for their achievements across a range of practice areas:

Michael J. Niborski (Media + Advertising)

(Media + Advertising) Michael L. Novicoff (Business Litigation)

(Business Litigation) Thomas H. Vidal (Intellectual Property Litigation)

Super Lawyers uses a combination of peer nominations and independent research to showcase outstanding attorneys who have demonstrated excellence in their practice. Fewer than 5% of the lawyers in a given state are selected for inclusion on the list.

