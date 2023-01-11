United States:
Spotlight On Success Series - Heather Bowman From Koch Industries (Video)
11 January 2023
Baker Botts
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Spotlight on Success Series
Our Spotlight on Success Series
features women that inspire us by sharing insights on their
pathways to success in the legal industry.
This Month We Spotlight: Heather
Bowman from Koch Industries
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Law Department Performance from United States
LPO And The Future Of Contracting: 4 Tips
College Of Law Practice Management
For many corporations the traditional staffing model for procurement contract drafting, review and negotiation is based on a method that is both labor-intensive and cost-prohibitive...