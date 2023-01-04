As the beginning of 2023 promises renewal, North Carolina's 3rd Judicial District Bar welcomes Peter von Stein as its new President.

Elected in 2022 to lead this distinguished judicial bar till 2024, Peter was no stranger, having previously served as its Vice President.

The 3rd Judicial District Bar, which includes Pitt County, is one of 44 geographic subdivisions of the North Carolina State Bar.

Peter is a trusts and estate attorney in Greenville, NC. He advises clients on a wide array of issues in the context of estate and trust planning and administration. He assists in the preparation of Wills, Trusts, and Powers of Attorney to achieve each unique client's objectives in planning for death, incapacity, and asset transfers.

Peter has extensive experience formulating estate plans, and his experience brings significant value to clients with varying types of planning needs and levels of complexity—ranging from simple estates, where efficiency is the primary objective, to sophisticated estates requiring strategic business succession and transfer tax planning. He also devotes a significant portion of his practice to representing executors and trustees as they settle and administer estates and trusts.

