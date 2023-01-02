United States:
Continuing A Long History Of Women Lawyers Preserving Democracy By Protecting The Vote
02 January 2023
Cooley LLP
Cooley pro bono counsel Kristen Johnson was featured by the
National Association of Women
Lawyers for moderating a panel of voting rights leaders titled
"Preserving Democracy by Protecting the Vote: Election Laws
& Voting Rights."
Read the article
NAWL: Women Lawyers Journal
