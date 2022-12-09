In the latest episode of What's Her Story, McLane Middleton attorneys Linda S. Johnson and Jennifer L. Parent interview Joyce Cummings, a philanthropist and Co-Founder of the Cummings Foundation with her husband Bill.

For more information on the Cummings Foundation visit: https://www.cummingsfoundation.org

Media files:

11824555-what-s-her-story-joyce-cummings.mp3

