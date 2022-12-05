Jamie Levitt spoke to The American Lawyer about her role as managing partner of Morrison Foerster's New York office.

When Jamie took on the role in 2021, she faced a key challenge to strike the right balance with the firm's return to the office, and said her 26-year history with the firm and earlier leadership experience in other roles were deciding factors in her landing the managing partner role.

"People know me, given my roles in the office and firm, and I know the firm's culture, so I could help bring us back to the office and rebuild our in-person community while maintaining a safe and efficient workplace," Jamie said.

She suggests that anyone interested in firm leadership should make it a point to branch out beyond their billable work.

"It is important to build your network of connections throughout the firm, not just from the people you work with in your practice or your office," Jamie said. "Don't be afraid to volunteer and show that you want to be involved, including in administrative or non-billable projects. Especially now, it is important to go out and meet people."

Read the full article (subscription may be required).

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved