United States:
How Do You Avoid The Pitfalls Of Hiring A Service Provider? (Video)
24 November 2022
Taylor English Duma
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
If you are in business at some point you have either bought or
sold professional services - if you do not have a product to sell,
you have a service (even if it is software).
So, if you are buying or selling a service, would you not like
to avoid the pitfalls that so many business owners and
entrepreneurs fall into?
What if you could find a way to measure, to figure out who is
the right person to hire? What if you could come to a "meeting
of the minds" on what "done and done" is? What if
you could sleep at night knowing you made the right choice?
In this video we look at the three keys to making sure any
relationship with a service provider goes well.
What is someone willing to spend to get the value you are
willing to give them?
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Strategy from United States
American Staffing Association's Staffing World 2022
Taylor English Duma
On October 25-27, I had the pleasure of attending the American Staffing Association (ASA) annual Staffing World Conference for the first time. For any of you who were fortunate enough...
Another Over-hyped Research Study
Taylor English Duma
Recent headlines have proclaimed that strict parenting can change how a child's body reads DNA, or even "hard-wire" changes into a child's DNA.
The Write Stuff
Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP
Whether you start a legal writing project by staring at the blinking cursor on a blank screen or tapping your pen on an empty legal pad, you've surely experienced the universal challenge...