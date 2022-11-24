If you are in business at some point you have either bought or sold professional services - if you do not have a product to sell, you have a service (even if it is software).

So, if you are buying or selling a service, would you not like to avoid the pitfalls that so many business owners and entrepreneurs fall into?

What if you could find a way to measure, to figure out who is the right person to hire? What if you could come to a "meeting of the minds" on what "done and done" is? What if you could sleep at night knowing you made the right choice?



In this video we look at the three keys to making sure any relationship with a service provider goes well.

What is someone willing to spend to get the value you are willing to give them?

