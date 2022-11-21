United States:
"Connecticut Movers: Leading Attorneys Jump To Hartford Firms," Law.com
21 November 2022
Ford & Harrison LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Proloy Das was featured in the Law.com article,
"Connecticut Movers: Leading Attorneys Jump to Hartford
Firms." Welcome, Proloy!
To read the full article, please click
here.
(subscription required)
Originally Published by Law.com
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Law Department Performance from United States
Dealing With Opposing Counsel The Ted Lasso Way
Bracewell
Most Friday nights, my wife Jennifer and I order takeout from the Tex-Mex restaurant down the street, settle onto the couch in the den, and see what's good on Netflix or Apple TV.