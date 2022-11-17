This episode of The Path & The Practice features Kate Clendenen, a litigation associate in Foley's New York office. In this conversation, Kate reflects on growing-up in Scotts Valley, CA, attending the University of California, Los Angeles, and attending New York University School of Law. Kate discusses her journey to college and law school, as well as her initial weeks as a brand new first year attorney at Foley. Kate reflects on how her Nicaraguan heritage and her mother's career as a court report impacted her decision to become a lawyer. She also discusses how she selected her college and law school, connected with Foley, and identified a practice area. Finally, Kate provides insight on the importance of being yourself, even as a new attorney. Listen to the full discussion below.

Kate's Profile:

Title : Associate

: Associate Foley Office : New York

: New York Practice Area: Litigation

Litigation Hometown: Scotts Valley, CA

Scotts Valley, CA College: University of California, Los Angeles

University of California, Los Angeles Law School: New York University School of Law

Click here for full list of The Path & The Practice episodes.

You can also find, and subscribe, to this podcast on all major podcast platforms including iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify and Google Play.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.