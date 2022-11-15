United States:
Veterans Day 2022: The Power Of Service (Podcast)
15 November 2022
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
Cadwalader special counsel Francisco Linares, chair of the
firm's Veterans Network, hosts a special Veterans Day episode
of the LawWise Podcast featuring partners Joe Beach and
David Burkholder. The three discuss their experiences in the
service, the life lessons they learned, and much more.
