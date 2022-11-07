Pryor Cashman received 28 national and local practice area rankings in the 2023 "Best Law Firms" report from Best Lawyers, including 15 in Tier 1.
The latest version of the guide cited the firm's exceptional performance in the following categories and practices:
National Tier 1
- Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures & Television
- Entertainment Law - Music
- Immigration Law
- Litigation - Intellectual Property
- Litigation - Real Estate
- Venture Capital Law
National Tier 2
- Copyright Law
- Corporate Law
- Labor Law - Management
- Real Estate Law
National Tier 3
- Trusts & Estates Law
Metropolitan Tier 1
- Los Angeles
- Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures & Television
- New York City
- Venture Capital Law
- Real Estate Law
- Litigation - Real Estate
- Litigation - Intellectual Property
- Immigration Law
- Family Law
- Entertainment Law - Music
- Corporate Law
Metropolitan Tier 2
- Miami
- Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures & Television
- New York City
- Trusts & Estates Law
- Litigation - Labor & Employment
- Labor Law - Management
- Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures & Television
- Copyright Law
Metropolitan Tier 3
- Miami
- Litigation - Intellectual Property
- New York City
- Nonprofit / Charities Law
The Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" rankings are based on an annual peer-review survey. Learn more using the links below.
Resources
Originally published by Best Lawyers
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.