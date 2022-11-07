Pryor Cashman received 28 national and local practice area rankings in the 2023 "Best Law Firms" report from Best Lawyers, including 15 in Tier 1.

The latest version of the guide cited the firm's exceptional performance in the following categories and practices:

National Tier 1

Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures & Television

Entertainment Law - Music

Immigration Law

Litigation - Intellectual Property

Litigation - Real Estate

Venture Capital Law

National Tier 2

Copyright Law

Corporate Law

Labor Law - Management

Real Estate Law

National Tier 3

Trusts & Estates Law

Metropolitan Tier 1

Los Angeles Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures & Television

New York City Venture Capital Law Real Estate Law Litigation - Real Estate Litigation - Intellectual Property Immigration Law Family Law Entertainment Law - Music Corporate Law



Metropolitan Tier 2

Miami Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures & Television

New York City Trusts & Estates Law Litigation - Labor & Employment Labor Law - Management Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures & Television Copyright Law



Metropolitan Tier 3

Miami Litigation - Intellectual Property

New York City Nonprofit / Charities Law



The Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" rankings are based on an annual peer-review survey. Learn more using the links below.

Originally published by Best Lawyers

