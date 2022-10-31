Finding a trusted advisor is a scary endeavor and often filled with a lot of uncertainty. So, how do you create a winning formula for picking the right service provider to assist you with your needs?

Most importantly, it is always about the relationship - finding someone you know, like and trust is key. Building that relationship, not transactional encounters is important (this might require you to be a little more authentic and maybe even vulnerable with the trusted advisor).

For those out there looking for a blueprint, there are definitely some questions you could consider asking yourself as part of the process including:

Have you ever thought about hiring a professional service provider for a personal or professional matter?

What do you consider when making this choice?

What are the important aspects to consider? (what questions should you be asking)

How do you ensure you are getting your money's worth (aka - VALUE)?

Ultimately, when making the selection, there are a few key attributes to consider and in this video we explore them.

What They Do Not Teach You About Professional Services

