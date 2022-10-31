Finding a trusted advisor is a scary endeavor and often filled with a lot of uncertainty. So, how do you create a winning formula for picking the right service provider to assist you with your needs?
Most importantly, it is always about the relationship - finding someone you know, like and trust is key. Building that relationship, not transactional encounters is important (this might require you to be a little more authentic and maybe even vulnerable with the trusted advisor).
For those out there looking for a blueprint, there are definitely some questions you could consider asking yourself as part of the process including:
- Have you ever thought about hiring a professional service provider for a personal or professional matter?
- What do you consider when making this choice?
- What are the important aspects to consider? (what questions should you be asking)
- How do you ensure you are getting your money's worth (aka - VALUE)?
Ultimately, when making the selection, there are a few key attributes to consider and in this video we explore them.
What They Do Not Teach You About Professional Services
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.