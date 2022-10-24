The lawyers in our New York office are dedicated to providing quality pro bono work that creates impactful change in the lives of people in New York and nationwide. This year, our work included fighting for reproductive rights, disabled transit riders, the underrepresented in our legal system, and protecting First Amendment rights. Read on to learn more about some of these cases and the long-lasting impact they have had on our lawyers and their clients.

Children in Custody at South Carolina Juvenile Justice Centers Held in Nightmarish Conditions, New Lawsuit Alleges

"Our firm and I personally have a longstanding commitment to improving juvenile justice systems across the country. Among other matters, we co-chaired the commission that created the successful legislative blueprint to "raise the age" of criminal responsibility in New York. The South Carolina case is an effort to improve the unconscionable conditions of their juvenile facilities through litigation."

Jeremy M. Creelan, Partner

Access-A-Ride Paratransit Users Sue the New York MTA for Equal Fare Discounts

"Making a positive and meaningful impact in my community is what drives my passion for pro bono work. Through the Equal Fare Discounts case my colleagues at Jenner, as well as our co-counsel at NYLPI and MFJ, are fighting to do that. This case is an effort to end discrimination that excludes individuals with disabilities that use NYC's paratransit services from transit fare discounts."

Corey E. Schoellkopf, Associate

