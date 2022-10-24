ARTICLE

Guest:

Ann Collier

Anne is a lawyer with a Masters in Public Policy. She is a professional Certified Coach, and the CEO of Arudia, a firm dedicated to improving culture, collaboration and communication.

Leadership is one of those concepts that gets thrown around a lot but can be used in many different ways. On today's episode our host Mary Vandenack, CEO, Founder and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver Truhlsen talks to Anne Collier, CEO of Arudia, a firm dedicated to improving culture, collaboration, and communication, about the definition of leadership, effectuating change, what is meant by "operating system" in this context, self-actualization, different tools to help develop leadership skills, and the shadow side of ourselves. Listen in to improve your skills at all levels.

