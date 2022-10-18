Jenner & Block lawyers across the firm represent women from Afghanistan who are seeking asylum in the United States. These women were part of a cohort of university students who fled the country when the Taliban took over in 2021, fearing for their safety and their futures.

Out of the San Francisco office, Partner Reid J. Schar and Associate Sophia L. Cai represented a young woman who is now studying at Arizona State University and who hopes to stay in the US to continue her education and become a civil engineer. They helped her file her application for asylum and represented her during her asylum interview in Arizona.

