Pryor Cashman Partner LaKeisha M.A. Caton, who is a member of the firm's Labor + Employment and Litigation Groups, was profiled in Law.com's "How I Made Partner" series.

In the Q&A, LaKeisha discusses the road to becoming a partner at the firm and what she's learned as her career has progressed. She notes that there were many factors that led to being elected to the partnership, and spotlights how "advocating for yourself and consistently displaying your ability and eagerness to successfully fill this role by running cases, negotiating settlements, and attracting business can demonstrate to the firm that investing in your future is a sound decision."

She also acknowledges the importance of relationships with colleagues, saying that along the way she learned "that who you work with is just as important as the work itself," and that she wants to take an active role in helping to "make the legal industry more inclusive and create a space where underrepresented attorneys feel free to be their authentic selves and pursue their goals."

LaKeisha, who became a partner at the beginning of 2022, offers advice to attorneys who are just beginning their legal careers and are aiming for promotion in the future: "I would advise associates who want to make partner that it is never too early to have conversations with supervisors, mentors, and potential sponsors regarding your career goals, and you should start approaching cases like a partner. This includes taking charge of matters, anticipating clients' needs, and pursuing potential business opportunities."

Read the full Q&A using the link below (subscription may be required).

Resources

Originally published by Law.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.