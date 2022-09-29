ARTICLE

Zach Posner is a three-time entrepreneur turned investor. He is working to find ways that artificial intelligence can be used to positively affect the world. To that end, Zach is the co-founder and managing partner at The LegalTech Fund, which is the first venture capital fund to focus exclusively on legal tech. Founded in 2020 post-pandemic, the Fund recently closed to $28.5 million, exceeding its goal of $25 million. The vision of The LegalTech Fund is to bring together a community of the world's most forward-thinking experts and advisors to accelerate innovation in the legal world.

In today's conversation, we talked about how this finance major came to invest in legal tech, the criteria Zach looks for when he makes investments, and his plans for the inaugural The LegalTech Fund Summit coming in December.

