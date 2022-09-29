This episode of The Path & The Practice features Ivory Djahouri, a 2022 summer associate in Foley's Chicago office. In this conversation, Ivory reflects on growing-up in Chicago, IL, attending University of Illinois Chicago for undergrad and University of Illinois Chicago School of Law. Ivory reflects on the twists and turn on her journey to law school, including the years she worked as an IP Legal Specialist, prior to attending law school, the challenging of gaining admission to law school, and her experience as a part-time evening law student. She also discusses how she secured as summer associate position with Foley. Finally, Ivory reflects on her experience as a summer at Foley and provides insight on the importance of prioritizing your health and well-being. Listen to the full discussion below.

Ivory's Profile:

Title: 2022 Summer Associate

2022 Summer Associate Foley Office: Chicago

Chicago Hometown: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL College: University of Illinois Chicago

University of Illinois Chicago Law School: University of Illinois Chicago School of Law

