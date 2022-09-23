self

The past few years have seen a rise in heads of innovation at Big Law firms. One of the leading voices in this space is David Wang, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati's chief innovation officer. David is responsible for overseeing the firm's innovation strategy, the development and implementation of legal technology programs, and supporting and advising both internal and client teams on the legal and operational implications of emerging technologies and business models. He previously practiced corporate and securities law for more than 10 years, working with private and public companies on general corporate and transactional matters. Prior to becoming a lawyer, David was an entrepreneur himself. Under David's leadership, Wilson has received multiple accolades for their innovative use of technology.

In today's conversation, we discuss how David transitioned from the practice of law to leading a cutting-edge innovation and technology team at a Big Law firm, how he manages his portfolio of responsibilities, his decision-making process for taking on new projects, and what excites him most in the legal tech market.

Related Links

David Wang on LinkedIn

David Wang's Biography at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.