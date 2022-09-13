Jamie Levitt was profiled in Law.com's "How I Made It" series, discussing her work as office managing partner for the New York office, advice for attorneys who want to rise the ranks to firm leadership, and the impact she'd like to have at Morrison Foerster and in the legal industry.

"It is important to build your network of connections throughout the firm, not just from the people you work with in your practice or your office," Jamie said. "In addition to your client work, you can meet people, including firm leaders, through practice group meetings and work, and by joining firmwide committees, associate committees, pro bono projects, and the like. Participating in practice group and firm services is a great way to meet colleagues and make yourself known. Don't be afraid to volunteer and show that you want to be involved, including in administrative or non-billable projects. Especially now, it is important to get out and meet people."

Read the full article (subscription may be required).

