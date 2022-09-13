Chip Loewenson was profiled in the New York Law Journal's "What I Wish I Knew Then" series, sharing career and practical advice for young attorneys.

"Whatever kind of job you have – whether it's at a large law firm, a small boutique, in a government job, or working for a public interest organization – you want to think strategically," Chip said. "Think about the client's goals or the organization's objectives. Don't just sit back and wait for a defined assignment, whether it's a specific research memo, a document review, or some other discrete project. Think strategically, think big picture, think pro-actively, think like a partner or a business owner. Nothing is more helpful to senior lawyers – or to the client – than for you to be giving them those kinds of bigger-picture ideas. And it's a way to make yourself stand out and to get more interesting and more challenging assignments."

Read the full article (subscription required).

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved