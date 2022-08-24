Three Mayfair-based lawyers from Cohen & Gresser—Jeffrey M Bronheim, John W Gibson, and Richard Kovalevsky QC—have once again been recognized among the top corporate and criminal lawyers for high-net-worth (HNW) individuals by Spear's Wealth Management in their 2022 Legal Index. The Spear's Legal Index identifies the top legal counsel for private clients in the UK.

Jeff Bronheim is featured as a "Top Recommended" corporate lawyer, with Spear's highlighting that Bronheim is "highly recommended" in wealth management and is an "eminent and personable partner." The guide notes that "any Mayfair financier who is thinking of branching out into new business ventures" should "give [Bronheim] a call." Bronheim serves as the Managing Partner of Cohen & Gresser's London office and has over 30 years of experience assisting funds, companies, HNW individuals, and family offices with complex legal and business issues.

John Gibson, head of Cohen & Gresser's UK White Collar and Investigations Practice, is featured as a "Top Recommended" criminal lawyer in the 2022 index. He is commended by Spear's for his "particular expertise with UK/US cooperation in economic crime investigation" and experience working with the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation. With almost three decades of litigation and advisory experience, including five years as a senior prosecutor in the bribery and corruption unit of the UK's Serious Fraud Office (SFO), Gibson's practice at Cohen & Gresser focuses on complex economic crime, investigations, and regulatory matters in the UK, Europe and emerging markets.

Richard Kovalevsky QC has maintained his long-standing status as a "Top Recommended" criminal lawyer in the Spear's index. Kovalevsky is the head of the Criminal Defense Practice for Cohen Gresser's London office, specializing in advising and representing HNW individuals in connection with international and domestic legal matters. Spear's states, "What's noteworthy is the wide range of cases that come across Kovalevsky's desk – from cases involving business, finance, stock market dealings, listings and announcements, to corruption, tax, fraud and money laundering." The index similarly praises Kovalevsky for his wide-ranging client base, which includes global business leaders and high-profile politicians to HNW individuals and members of prominent families.

From Cohen & Gresser's London office, Bronheim, Gibson, and Kovalevsky and their UK colleagues work closely with attorneys in Cohen & Gresser's U.S. and Paris offices on complex multi-jurisdictional matters and offer a multi-disciplinary practice tailored to the needs of ultra-high and high-net-worth individuals and family offices. Leveraging decades of experience, including at premier investment houses, the Bar, and the top tier of elite global law firms, Cohen & Gresser delivers consistent, high-quality service across the types of matters our clients are likely to face, including fund investing and structure, strategic transactions, art law and restitution, privacy and data security, employment matters, tax issues, regulatory considerations, commercial disputes, reputation management, and, when necessary, defense against litigation, investigation, and prosecution.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.