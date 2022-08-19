The Best Lawyers in America has included 39 Pryor Cashman lawyers in its 2023 edition, lauding their work across a wide range of practice areas.
Twenty-nine lawyers from the firm's three offices were named to the 29th edition of the “Best Lawyers” list, which uses peer feedback to recognize exceptional lawyers in specific practice areas and regions:
- New York, NY
- Colleen L. Caden (2011) [10]
- Immigration Law
- Ilene S. Farkas (2020)
- Copyright Law
- Entertainment Law - Music
- Litigation - Intellectual Property
- Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme (2021)
- Litigation - Intellectual Property
- Wayne B. Heicklen (2012) [10]
- Real Estate Law
- James A. Janowitz (2010) [10]
- Copyright Law
- Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures and Television
- Bradley A. Kaufman (*)
- Real Estate Law
- Richard L. Kay (2010) [10]
- Trusts and Estates
- Daniel L. Kesten (2020)
- Trusts and Estates
- Ronald B. Kremnitzer (2010) [10]
- Real Estate Law
- Daniel L. Kurtz (2010) [10]
- Nonprofit/Charities Law
- Todd B. Marcus (2017) [5]
- Litigation - Real Estate
- Avram E. Morell (2015) [5]
- Immigration Law
- Karen M. Platt (2012) [10]
- Family Law
- Judith L. Poller (2012) [10]
- Family Law
- Lawrence Remmel (*)
- Banking and Finance Law
- Stephen B. Rodner (2022)
- Entertainment Law - Theater
- Brad D. Rose (2020)
- Entertainment Law - Music
- Litigation - Intellectual Property
- Trademark Law
- Ronnie Schindel (*)
- Family Law
- Donald L. Schuck (2007) [15]
- Family Law
- Frank P. Scibilia (2021)
- Copyright Law
- Entertainment Law - Music
- Ronald H. Shechtman (2013) [10]
- Labor Law - Management
- Litigation - Labor and Employment
- Eric D. Sherman (*)
- Litigation - Real Estate
- Todd E. Soloway (2014) [10]
- Litigation - Real Estate
- Real Estate Law
- Donald S. Zakarin (2015) [5]
- Entertainment Law - Music
- Joshua Zuckerberg (*)
- Litigation - Labor and Employment
- Los Angeles, CA
- Michael J. Niborski (*)
- Media Law
- Michael L. Novicoff (2019) [5]
- Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures and Television
- Karen M. Robson (2015) [5]
- Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures and Television
- Miami, FL
- James G. Sammataro (2012) [10]
- Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures and Television
- Litigation - Intellectual Property
(Year) First year the lawyer was listed in the published practice area; (*) Lawyers who are listed for the first time in Best Lawyers; [#] Milestone of years recognized by Best Lawyers.
Ten of the firm's up-and-coming lawyers were named to the third edition of the “Ones to Watch” list, which recognizes extraordinary lawyers who have been in private practice for less than 10 years:
- New York, NY
- Erica Allegretta (2022)
- Immigration Law
- LaKeisha M.A. Caton (2022)
- Litigation - Labor and Employment
- Daniel Devine (*)
- Real Estate Law
- Francesca N. Djerejian (*)
- Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Paul A. Fotovat (*)
- Family Law
- Andrew M. Goldsmith (2021)
- Commercial Litigation
- Litigation - Intellectual Property
- Evan D. Hey (2022)
- Immigration Law
- Felicity Kohn (2021)
- Intellectual Property Law
- Joseph Micali (2021)
- Intellectual Property Law
- Andrew Richmond (*)
- Litigation - Bankruptcy
(Year) First year the lawyer was listed in the published practice area; (*) Lawyers who are listed for the first time in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.
See the full Best Lawyers lists using the links below.
