The Best Lawyers in America has included 39 Pryor Cashman lawyers in its 2023 edition, lauding their work across a wide range of practice areas.

Twenty-nine lawyers from the firm's three offices were named to the 29th edition of the “Best Lawyers” list, which uses peer feedback to recognize exceptional lawyers in specific practice areas and regions:

New York, NY Colleen L. Caden (2011) [10] Immigration Law Ilene S. Farkas (2020) Copyright Law Entertainment Law - Music Litigation - Intellectual Property Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme (2021) Litigation - Intellectual Property Wayne B. Heicklen (2012) [10] Real Estate Law James A. Janowitz (2010) [10] Copyright Law Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures and Television Bradley A. Kaufman (*) Real Estate Law Richard L. Kay (2010) [10] Trusts and Estates Daniel L. Kesten (2020) Trusts and Estates Ronald B. Kremnitzer (2010) [10] Real Estate Law Daniel L. Kurtz (2010) [10] Nonprofit/Charities Law Todd B. Marcus (2017) [5] Litigation - Real Estate Avram E. Morell (2015) [5] Immigration Law Karen M. Platt (2012) [10] Family Law Judith L. Poller (2012) [10] Family Law Lawrence Remmel (*) Banking and Finance Law Stephen B. Rodner (2022) Entertainment Law - Theater Brad D. Rose (2020) Entertainment Law - Music Litigation - Intellectual Property Trademark Law Ronnie Schindel (*) Family Law Donald L. Schuck (2007) [15] Family Law Frank P. Scibilia (2021) Copyright Law Entertainment Law - Music Ronald H. Shechtman (2013) [10] Labor Law - Management Litigation - Labor and Employment Eric D. Sherman (*) Litigation - Real Estate Todd E. Soloway (2014) [10] Litigation - Real Estate Real Estate Law Donald S. Zakarin (2015) [5] Entertainment Law - Music Joshua Zuckerberg (*) Litigation - Labor and Employment

Los Angeles, CA Michael J. Niborski (*) Media Law Michael L. Novicoff (2019) [5] Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures and Television Karen M. Robson (2015) [5] Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures and Television

Miami, FL James G. Sammataro (2012) [10] Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures and Television Litigation - Intellectual Property



(Year) First year the lawyer was listed in the published practice area; (*) Lawyers who are listed for the first time in Best Lawyers; [#] Milestone of years recognized by Best Lawyers.

Ten of the firm's up-and-coming lawyers were named to the third edition of the “Ones to Watch” list, which recognizes extraordinary lawyers who have been in private practice for less than 10 years:

New York, NY Erica Allegretta (2022) Immigration Law LaKeisha M.A. Caton (2022) Litigation - Labor and Employment Daniel Devine (*) Real Estate Law Francesca N. Djerejian (*) Mergers and Acquisitions Law Paul A. Fotovat (*) Family Law Andrew M. Goldsmith (2021) Commercial Litigation Litigation - Intellectual Property Evan D. Hey (2022) Immigration Law Felicity Kohn (2021) Intellectual Property Law Joseph Micali (2021) Intellectual Property Law Andrew Richmond (*) Litigation - Bankruptcy



(Year) First year the lawyer was listed in the published practice area; (*) Lawyers who are listed for the first time in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.

