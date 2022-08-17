United States:
Afghan Evacuees In Wisconsin Get Asylum Help From Volunteer Attorneys
17 August 2022
Godfrey & Kahn S.C.
Godfrey & Kahn was featured in the Milwaukee Journal
Sentinel for the work our attorneys are doing with Afghan
evacuees seeking asylum after thousands were forced out of their
home country last summer. A team of roughly two dozen attorneys and
translators have spent the last few months meeting with families to
help them recount their experience leaving their homes and submit
necessary legal documents to gain asylum in the U.S.
Read more
(Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)
