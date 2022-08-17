Godfrey & Kahn was featured in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for the work our attorneys are doing with Afghan evacuees seeking asylum after thousands were forced out of their home country last summer. A team of roughly two dozen attorneys and translators have spent the last few months meeting with families to help them recount their experience leaving their homes and submit necessary legal documents to gain asylum in the U.S.

(Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

