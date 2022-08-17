United States:
Perspectives And Pathways: Acing The Callback Interview (Podcast)
Interviews can be stressful, especially for a new lawyer or law
student hoping to start a career with a firm where they believe
they can learn and excel. But there are steps to take to make sure
the interview goes well. In this edition of Perspectives and
Pathways, Partner Miguel Eaton talks with Jones Day associates
Estefani Rodriguez and Alexander Gonzalez about preparing for, and
succeeding in, callback interviews.
