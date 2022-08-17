Interviews can be stressful, especially for a new lawyer or law student hoping to start a career with a firm where they believe they can learn and excel. But there are steps to take to make sure the interview goes well. In this edition of Perspectives and Pathways, Partner Miguel Eaton talks with Jones Day associates Estefani Rodriguez and Alexander Gonzalez about preparing for, and succeeding in, callback interviews.

