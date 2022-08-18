ARTICLE

This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Aleyda Castro, a 2022 summer associate in Foley's New York office. In this conversation, Aleyda reflects on growing-up in the Westlake/MacArthur Park neighborhood of Los Angeles,CA, attending Wesleyan University for undergrad and attending University of California, Law Angeles – School of Law. Aleyda also shares her experience being first generation, growing-up in a predominately Spanish speaking community, and the challenges of transitioning to college and law school. Aleyda also reflects on how she found her summer associate position with Foley and what it was like to be a summer at the firm. Finally, Aleyda provides advice on the importance of being your authentic self. Listen to the full discussion below.

Aleyda's Profile:

Title: 2022 Summer Associate

2022 Summer Associate Foley Office: New York

New York Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA College: Wesleyan University

Wesleyan University Law School: UCLA School of Law

