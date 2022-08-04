self

Marlene Gebauer is a self-described "knowledge heroine." After a successful stint as a practicing lawyer, Marlene became a law librarian, where she then transitioned into legal information management. She focuses on research, outreach and education, procurement, licensing, and management. Today she is the director of knowledge management at Locke Lord, where she drives adoption of innovative legal service technologies. In her spare time, she is co-host of the award-winning The Geek In Review podcast with a friend of our podcast, Greg Lambert.

In today's conversation, we talked about how an art kid ended up as a lawyer and legal industry innovator, how she went from being quiet to being co-host of a podcast, and what she has learned from more than 160 episodes of The Geek In Review.

