This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Chris DeGennaro, a litigation senior counsel in Foley's New York office. In this conversation, Chris reflects on growing-up in Blue Bell, PA, attending Colgate University for undergrad and earning his J.D. from Fordham University School of Law. Chris reflects on his path to Foley, a path that included serving as an Assistant District Attorney and clerking for a federal district court. He discusses the litigation skills he developed prior to joining Foley, and highlights his current litigation practice. Chris also discusses his role as the New York office liaison for Foley's Racial Justice & Equity Practice Group, specifically the work he has done with Black Connect. Chris also shares about the podcast he recently launched for Foley, On Trial, featuring the stories of seasoned trial attorneys across the firm. Finally, Chris provides wonderful advice on the importance of staying true to yourself. Listen to the full discussion below.

Chris' Profile:

Title : Senior Counsel

: Senior Counsel Foley Office : New York

: New York Practice Area : Litigation

: Litigation Hometown : Blue Bell, PA

: Blue Bell, PA College : Colgate University

: Colgate University Law School: Fordham University School of Law

