This special edition of The Path & The Practice features the audio from a summer 2022 law school recruiting event featuring a candid discussion between diverse Foley attorneys. The conversation covers what it's like to be a diverse attorney in Big Law, advice on the early days of one's legal career, and the OCI/the law firm interview process. Additionally, each attorney reflects on why they chose Foley. It's a wide-ranging discussion, packed with advice, covering the experience of attorneys who are first generation attorneys as well as members of the Black, South Asian, and LBGTQ communities. Although, the show highlights the experience of diverse attorneys, it contains advice and insight relevant to anyone navigating law school OCI and/or curious about the culture of Foley & Lardner..

The show features: (1) Von Bryant, Partner, Washington, D.C., Corporate; (2) Byron McLain, Partner, Los Angeles, Litigation; (3) Ana Romes, Senior Counsel, Miami, Labor & Employment; and (4) Dania Abbasi, associate, Houston, Litigation.

For more about the attorneys featured, make sure to listen to their respective episodes of The Path & The Practice: Von Bryant (Episode No. 1); Byron McLain (Episode No. 35); Ana Romes (Episode No. 42), Dania Abbasi (Episode No. 79).

