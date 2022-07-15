Why are you interested in the legal industry?

I avoid watching the news because I am often disappointed with the way that social and legal issues are being handled around the country. When I watch reports on decisions being made by different authorities, I think "Well that could've been handled better," or "Why are the laws dedicated to this issue being ignored?" I have recognized that the application and understanding of proper law is disproportionately distributed across the country, and unequal education opportunities result in litigation decisions that do not represent the majority . In the legal industry, as a lawyer or judge, I want to fight for just decisions to made, and more specifically to help minorities that are underrepresented by the law.

What are some activities you enjoy doing in your free time?

I enjoy reading, travelling, cooking, baking, playing board games with friends, and sitting outside to sunbathe and listen to the sounds of nature.

If you were a superhero, what would be your super power and why?

If I were a superhero, my super power would be freezing time. Rushed decisions make me feel anxious and scramble my thoughts, and can result in me making decisions out of necessity instead of rationality. I really value having the time to stop and think about a situation, and that power would give me the opportunity to take all the time I need to recognize the best choices to make and have confidence in my decisions.

Where are you headed to school in the fall and what will you be studying?

In the fall of 2022, I will be heading to Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University with a major in political science and a minor in sociology.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.