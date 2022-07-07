ARTICLE

Pioneers and Pathfinders · Nikki Shaver

Today's guest is Nikki Shaver, a high-achieving legal technology executive specializing in legal business transformation and enterprisewide change management. Her experience in the legal industry includes 10 years of legal practice with top-tier law firms and Fortune 500 companies and close to a decade of experience as a global innovation leader in large law firms. Most recently, she left her role as lead of innovation and KM lead at Paul Hastings to devote herself full-time to Legal Technology Hub, an insights and analysis platform bringing transparency to the procurement and adoption of legal technology by commercial legal organizations. Her recognition includes ILTA as Innovative Leader of the Year, Fastcase 50, and ABA Distinguished Women of Legal Tech.

Listen in to today's conversation to learn how she founded Legal Technology Hub, how it works, and what's next for the platform; how she dealt with change management in her roles; and what law firms can do to make KM and innovation programs a success.

