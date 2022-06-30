ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Law Department Performance from United States

Pioneers And Pathfinders: Pieter Van Der Hoeven (Podcast) Seyfarth Shaw LLP In today's episode, we're joined by Pieter van der Hoeven. Pieter is the co-founder and CEO of Clocktimizer, which was one of the first legal tech products that applied machine learning techniques...

A Small Step For Non-Lawyer Practice - And Access To Justice: Upsolve, Inc. v. James Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz Sometimes lawsuits lead to the right result for the wrong reason. And sometimes, the reasoning doesn't really matter: it is the result that counts. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty's May 24, 2022...

Thinking About Adding Nonequity Partners? ORBA Smaller law firms that are reluctant to add more equity partners may consider creating nonequity partnerships to reward and retain high-performing associates and lure in laterals.

So, You're Thinking Of Becoming A Transactional Lawyer Milbank LLP Law students interested in practicing transactional law, from M&A to securities transactions, often ask how much business experience and training they need in order to launch a successful career.

Pioneers And Pathfinders: David Johnson (Podcast) Seyfarth Shaw LLP His work in design began as GC and COO for a consultancy that was applying design thinking for business advice.