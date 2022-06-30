This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with John Litchfield, a labor & employment partner in Foley's Chicago office. John reflects on growing-up in Flossmoor, IL, attending Miami University for undergrad and earning his J.D. from Loyola University Chicago School of Law. John shares his path to Foley, one that included earning a master's degree from The University of Edinburgh, part-time jobs, and eventually attending law school. He discusses being a labor & employment partner, including how L&E impacts corporate transactions. John also reflects on being a member of the LGBTQ community and his efforts to further LGBTQ rights. Finally, John provides wonderful advice on the importance of finding a practice area that you're passionate about. Listen to the full discussion below.

John 's Profile:

Title : Partner

: Partner Foley Office : Chicago

: Chicago Practice Area: Labor & Employment

Labor & Employment Hometown: Flossmoor, IL

Flossmoor, IL College: Miami University

Miami University Law School: Loyola University Chicago School of Law

Click here for full list of The Path & The Practice episodes.

You can also find, and subscribe, to this podcast on all major podcast platforms including iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify and Google Play.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.