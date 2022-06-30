self Pioneers and Pathfinders · Roy Strom

Anyone following the business of Big Law will be familiar with today's guest. Over the past few years, Roy Strom has been one of the key reporters covering the country's biggest law firms and how money flows through the legal system. His weekly column, "Big Law Business," examines the economics, cultures, and personalities inside law firms and an increasingly competitive industry. For the past five years, he has focused on change in Big Law, devoting his 100th column to the accelerating pace of change in the industry.

Listen in to today's conversation for his take on the recent Upsolve, Inc. decision in New York, which opens the door for "nonlawyer" legal practitioners; how his passion for the Cubs led to his career as a legal reporter; and the trend lines that he sees in the industry post-pandemic.

