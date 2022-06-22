United States:
Pioneers And Pathfinders: Ivy Grey (Podcast)
22 June 2022
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Today's guest is Ivy Grey, a legal tech entrepreneur,
well-regarded writer, and former practicing lawyer. Her work on
technology competence, ethics, and innovation has made her a
respected thought leader in legal tech. Ivy has been recognized as
a Fastcase 50 Honoree and was recently named to Women of Legal Tech
by the ABA Legal Technology Resource Center. Currently, Ivy is Vice
President of Strategy and Business Development for WordRake, an
editing software for professionals. Ivy writes and speaks
frequently about change management and legal technology
implementation.
Listen in to today's conversation to learn about how Ivy
went from anthropology and journalism to bankruptcy law, the
algorithm she used to choose a law school, and how swing dancing
has influenced her major life decisions.
