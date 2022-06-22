ARTICLE

Today's guest is Ivy Grey, a legal tech entrepreneur, well-regarded writer, and former practicing lawyer. Her work on technology competence, ethics, and innovation has made her a respected thought leader in legal tech. Ivy has been recognized as a Fastcase 50 Honoree and was recently named to Women of Legal Tech by the ABA Legal Technology Resource Center. Currently, Ivy is Vice President of Strategy and Business Development for WordRake, an editing software for professionals. Ivy writes and speaks frequently about change management and legal technology implementation.

Listen in to today's conversation to learn about how Ivy went from anthropology and journalism to bankruptcy law, the algorithm she used to choose a law school, and how swing dancing has influenced her major life decisions.

