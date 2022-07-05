Joyce Liou co-chairs Morrison Foerster's Trademark Group and is a litigation partner in the firm's Intellectual Property Group. She engages in a broad intellectual property practice and represents clients from a wide range of fields, including technology, consumer goods, entertainment, pharmaceuticals, food, and agriculture. In addition to litigation, Joyce manages trademark portfolios and provides global strategies for multinational clients. Joyce serves on the Legislation and Regulation Committee for the International Trademark Association and is an active member of the National Center for Lesbian Rights.

In two to three sentences, describe your practice.

I have a multidisciplinary IP practice with a focus on both counseling and litigation. I advise clients on a range of issues encompassing trademark, copyright, false advertising, right of publicity, and unfair competition law, and I litigate disputes in federal district courts and before the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board. My number one objective as a trademark lawyer is to help clients protect their brands around the world.

Why did you choose to make MoFo your professional home?

I chose to join MoFo over 10 years ago because of one thing and one thing only: diversity. As a law school student, I had the opportunity to hear Keith Wetmore speak about his experiences in the legal community and his career path that led to him serving as the first openly gay chair of a major law firm. Keith's speech left a profound impact on me that I will never forget. Seeing diversity at the top is just as critical as hearing about it, and I am proud to be at a place that values this distinction.

How do clients benefit from having diverse teams of lawyers working for them?

The most effective teams are comprised of people who reflect the diversity of our clients, with each person bringing their unique perspectives and insights to the table. When people are not afraid to speak up, challenge each other, or question assumptions while problem-solving, that's when we do our best work for clients.

