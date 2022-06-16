The firm's efforts for PRECEDE were sparked by Jamie Brickell, a partner in Pryor Cashman's Litigation Group who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2020. After his successful treatment, Jamie brought the firm's support and resources to the program.

In "How pro bono litigants (might) snag a big firm lawyer for free," Jenna Greene tops her review of various firms' pro bono projects with a look at Pryor Cashman's PRECEDE partnership:

One of the most heartening such examples I came across involved work by lawyers at Pryor Cashman on behalf of the Pancreatic Cancer Early Detection Consortium, or PRECEDE. Litigation partner Jamie Brickell, who joined the firm as a summer associate in 1982, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2020. With a five-year survival rate of just 10%, it's usually a death sentence. But Brickell was "lucky," he told me. His cancer was caught while still in stage one, and he's now disease-free. He's an ardent supporter of PRECEDE, a multi-institutional collaborative group that aims to advance early detection pancreatic cancer research and clinical care. The group needed legal help with its trademark filings, as well as establishing its 501(c)(3) non-profit status and reviewing its contracts and templates. Brickell asked his Pryor Cashman colleagues for assistance but didn't suggest that they work for free. Instead, they made the offer to represent the organization pro bono. "It's just perfect the way they reacted to this," Brickell said.

