In any discussion of gender stereotypes among women in the legal profession, the topic of being mistaken for a court reporter will inevitably come up and result in an almost unanimous response of groans and head nods. In today's episode, The Mother Board takes a lighthearted approach to the serious issues continuing to plague the legal profession. They provide a variety of real-life examples of bad (sexist) behavior in a professional setting. Playing Devil's Advocate is senior product manager and close friend of The Mother Board, Curtis Clark, who has taken the (thankless) role of defending his gender in response.

