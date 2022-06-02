self

Today we welcome Jessica Stuart, Senior Product Manager at Pro Bono Net. In her role, she combines her passion for access to justice with her interests in technology, process improvement, and the user experience to increase the effectiveness and reach of law firm pro bono programs via the practice management software Pro Bono Manager. Jessica has also helped lead the platform development and product strategy for Pro Bono Net's Remote Legal Connect platform, which allows legal services providers, pro bono initiatives, courts, and community partners to rapidly build and manage a legal support program regardless of location. Jessica has been crucial in implementing the development strategy for Remote Legal Connect, which has been adopted by organizations such as Atlanta Legal Aid and Legal Aid of Nebraska.

Listen in to today's conversation to hear more about the growth and evolution of Pro Bono Net, the power of virtual courtrooms to increase access to justice, how Jessica's love of music got her started on the A2J technology path, and how SeyfarthLean was an early inspiration.

