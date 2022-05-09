ARTICLE

Introduction:

Many of the ingredients that go into being a great trial lawyer – tenacity, intelligence, the talent for storytelling, the ability to shift gears in an instant after months of preparation – don't necessarily guarantee long-term success. For Steven Molo, gratitude and optimism have proven just as important, especially in his stewardship of a litigation boutique forged in the wake of the Great Recession. Firms built on both talent and nimbleness have an edge in times of crisis: Not surprisingly, MoloLamken has thrived in the pandemic, and even a sociable person like Molo sees the silver linings of some of the changes brought to the practice of trial law over the past two years. Read more here.

Originally published Lawdragon, January 31, 2022.

