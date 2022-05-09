United States:
Lawdragon 500 Legend Steven Molo On Keys To Sustained Success In The Courtroom And Boardroom
Introduction:
Many of the ingredients that go into being a great trial lawyer
– tenacity, intelligence, the talent for storytelling, the
ability to shift gears in an instant after months of preparation
– don't necessarily guarantee long-term success. For
Steven Molo, gratitude and optimism have proven just as important,
especially in his stewardship of a litigation boutique forged in
the wake of the Great Recession. Firms built on both talent and
nimbleness have an edge in times of crisis: Not surprisingly,
MoloLamken has thrived in the pandemic, and even a sociable person
like Molo sees the silver linings of some of the changes brought to
the practice of trial law over the past two years. Read more here.
Originally published Lawdragon, January 31, 2022.
