self Pioneers and Pathfinders · Best of Pioneers and Pathfinders: Jeena Cho

In recognition of Well-Being Week in Law, we are bringing you our interview with Jeena Cho, a pioneer in the area of mental health and wellness for lawyers.

Long before the nonstop stressors of the last two years, Jeena Cho was a vocal advocate for the well-being of lawyers. It started when she realized how meditation and mindfulness could help her deal with the stress of practicing bankruptcy law. Since that time, her message about the urgency of wellness for lawyers has resonated throughout the industry, thanks in large part to her best-selling book, The Anxious Lawyer. She is a regular contributor to legal and traditional media, and she also speaks and offers training and workshops to law firms and bar associations around the country.

Listen in to today's conversation to learn about:

Jeena's journey to law—which was inspired by a long-running TV show.

How her meditation practice started.

When she realized mindfulness had broader application to the well-being issues facing legal professionals, and how it can make the profession more inclusive.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.