Writing for Bloomberg Law's "Why Mentoring Matters" series, Katten partner and deputy general counsel Kenya Woodruff credited support and guidance from a trusted mentor for her successful career development.

"I could not have made it this far in my career without good mentoring, guided by direct instruction and grounded in the belief that I was able to accomplish increasingly more complex tasks," Kenya wrote.

She noted that her professional success stems in part from mentors who pulled her aside to give her candid advice while pushing her to do more.

As a mentor, Kenya wrote that she observes many young attorneys who can flourish with a little help and that communication and honesty in a mentor-mentee relationship can be critical. Even though she and one of her mentees, Ramana Rameswaran, are based in different cities, they communicate frequently. "The ease with which we talk and the range of subjects we cover are products of Ramana's openness and easy acceptance of advice," Kenya wrote.

Kenya shared ways she and Ramana stay connected across the country - she in Dallas, he in Washington, DC. Their connection extends beyond personal check-ins to include professional introductions and client interviews. She encourages the characteristics that can lead to successful career development, namely the ability to embrace guidance and commitment to providing high-quality client service.

The "Why Mentoring Matters" series features experiences of partners, as mentors and onetime mentees, and more junior lawyers and details how they have benefited from mentor relationships.

