self

Pioneers and Pathfinders · Michael Rynowecer

Today's guest is Michael Rynowecer, president and founder of The BTI Consulting Group. For more than 30 years, Michael has helped service organizations enhance their performance by looking at every angle of the client relationship through the lens of the client experience. He has conducted and analyzed more than 20,000 one-on-one interviews with C-level executives to discover their expectations, needs, priorities, preferences, and opinions about outside counsel. This research has established BTI as the industry leader in delivering insights on how clients acquire, manage, and evaluate their law firm—and has been very influential in shaping how we think about client service today.

Join us today for a fascinating conversation on:

How Michael's love of music helped him learn how to become a great writer.

The impact of "the great resignation" on client relationships.

His number one tip to improve client service post-pandemic.

Related Links

Michael Rynowecer on LinkedIn

Michael Rynowecer on Twitter

The BTI Consulting Group

The 7 New Trends Your Clients Want You to Know [Blog Post]

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.