In today's world, with the gig economy and side jobs, the pressure on us to monetize every minute of the day is real. Hobbies becomes hustles. But how do we do it? Tune in to The Mother Board with our guest, James Brennan Doyle, to hear how he turned a passionate interest into a side hustle, and hear how he went from a regular attorney facing the ups and downs of practice to "Making his applesauce."

