This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Pavan Agarwal. Pavan is a partner in Foley's Washington, D.C., office with a practice focused on intellectual property litigation and licensing. Pavan is currently Chair of the firm's Innovative Technology sector and formerly served as Chair of the Intellectual Property Department and member of the Management Committee. In this discussion, Pavan reflects on his parents immigrating from India and growing-up in Rockville, MD, attending the University of Maryland and the George Washington University Law School. Pavan discusses how he discovered IP law as a practice area and shares his path to Foley. He also discusses his current practice as well as the many leadership role he's held at the firm. Finally, Pavan provides wonderful insight on stepping in to leadership and highlights the importance of getting to know people and maintaining your network. Listen to the full discussion below.

